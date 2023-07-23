Niharika Sanjeeiv
Mrunal Thakur dons black, her colour of choice
Mrunal Thakur seems to love black, going by her recent posts.
The actress has shared another series of pictures donning a black suit from the shelves of Rajesh Pratap Singh.
The actress has paired her look with a black bralette. She added a Rhinestone top from the shelves of Miakee.
She accessorised her look with silver hoop earrings.
She sported dramatic eye makeup and left her hair loose.
Mrunal wore black heels to complete her look.
A few days ago, the actress shared pictures donning an off-shoulder black top paired with matching flared pants.
She accessorised her look with golden choker neckpieces.
