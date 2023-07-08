Niharika Sanjeeiv

Jul 08 ,2023

Mrunal Thakur give boss lady vibes in indigo denim co-ord set
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Mrunal Thakur, who was in Dubai, doesn't want to say "Du-bye". Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
The actress has shared a series of pictures from Dubai. Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
She gives boss vibes in an indigo blues denim set. Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
The ensemble is from the shelves of Āroka. Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
The star sported natural makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and left her hair loose. Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
She accessorised her look with chunky jewellery. Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
The actress is posing for the camera on the streets of Dubai. Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Here's another picture of Mrunal looking stylish. Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Find Out More