Anjali Negi
May 16 ,2023
Mrunal Thakur in all-black airport look as she leaves for Cannes 2023
Image: Varinder Chawla
Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Reportedly, the actress was jetting off to France to attend the Cannes film festival.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Mrunal chose an all-black ensemble for her airport look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Her outfit featured a black vest, matching wide pants and blazer, which she carried in her hands.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She paired it with a hand bag and black pair of heels.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The Sita Ramam star struck multiple poses for the camera.
Image: Varinder Chawla
