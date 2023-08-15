Anjali Negi
Aug 15 ,2023
Mrunal Thakur-inspired bridal outfits
Mrunal Thakur recently shared a set of photos donned in bridal couture.
The actress flaunted various Indian attires, which will be perfect for any bride to wear for the wedding festivities.
All the outfits worn by Mrunal are from the shelves of Rimple & Harpreet Narula.
The actress paired them with the jewels from Izzari.
She was also seen in a blue embellished saree.
Mrunal sported a sharara with a heavy dupatta.
In another, the actress was seen in a lehenga kurta.
The actress struck multiple poses in the Indian couture outfits.
Find Out More