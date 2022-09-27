Prachi Arya
Mrunal Thakur to Dia Mirza, celebs raise glam quotient at a star-studded event
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Neelam Kothari looked mesmerising in ablack dress at a recent award show in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh looks stunning in the white bodycon dress at the Global Spa awards.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Dia Mirza impresses with her unconventonal dressing sense in a pant and shirt as she poses at the red carpet of an awrad show.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak dons black outfit while posing for the paparazzi at the recent award show in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia looks beautiful in brown outfit at the Global Spa Awards.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
The Sky is Pink actor Rohit Saraf looks handsome in the black blazer at the recent award show held in Mumbai last evening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ridhima Pandit looks uber chic in the bright yellow pantsuit at the red carpet of the recently held award show in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Sonu Sood leaves hearts to flutter in this green pantsuit at the award show last evening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Mrunal Thakur looks endearing in this pastel pink gown at the Global Spa awards.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi Prakash rocks a green dramatic outfit with front high slit as she poses for the photographers at the red carpet.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
