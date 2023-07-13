Shreya Pandey
Jul 13 ,2023
Mrunal Thakur's upcoming movies: Hi Nanna to Pippa
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Mrunal Thakur will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film Hi Nanna in which she stars opposite Nani. It will hit theatres on December 21.
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
She will also be seen in the mystery drama Pooja Meri Jaan which also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role.
Twitter
The actress will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the Hindi film Pippa. The movie is based against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Currently titled VD 13, Mrunal Thakur will be seen alongside Vijay Devarakonda in the Telugu film.
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Mrunal was last seen in the short film titled Made for Each Other.
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Find Out More