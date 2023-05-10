Aalokitaa Basu
May 10 ,2023
MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva greet 'Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie
@DHONIism/Twitter
MS Dhoni recently met with The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie. He greeted the couple with folded hands as they arrived to meet him.
@themahiera/Twitter
MS Dhoni honoured the couple with special Chennai Super Kings jerseys with their names printed on it. Here he can be seen gifting Bomman's CSK jersey to him.
@DHONIism/Twitter
MS Dhoni extended the same gesture to Bellie who also received a similar CSK jersey with her name across the back.
@sri50/Twitter
Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves was also present for the occasion. She too was honoured by MS Dhoni with a CSK jersey of her own.
@VarshiniRamu/Twitter
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was also present on the field with her father and was pictured with the pair.
@cCricCrazyJohns/Twitter
The Elephant Whisperers team also brought along their Oscar. Bomman can be seen holding it as the team gets clicked with MS Dhoni.
@Chaari007/Twitter
Find Out More