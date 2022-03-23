MS Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja shine in CSK's new jersey for IPL 2022; See pictures
Image: Twitter@CSK
Last season's top scorer Ruturaj Gaikwad, legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni and top Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed the CSK jersey ahead of the 2022 season.
Image: Twitter@CSK
The CSK 2022 jersey continues to feature its traditional yellow shade, with its several sponsors clearly visible at the front, back and on the sleeves.
Image: Twitter@CSK
The IPL 2022 season will commence on March 26, with defending champions CSK all set to take on last season's finalists KKR.
Image: Twitter@CSK
While CSK managed to hold on to most of their top stars from last season, they also managed to add some new stars by signing the likes of Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, amongst others.
Image: Twitter@CSK
Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, CSK retained captain MS Dhoni, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Image: Twitter@CSK
Deepak Chahar became the most expensive bowler of the IPL 2022 auction after he was signed for a staggering Rs 14 crores. But is likely to miss many games due to injury.
Image: PTI
The biggest miss during the IPL 2022 season will be that of CSK's top scorer Suresh Raina, who will no longer be a part of the team.
Image: PTI