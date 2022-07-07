MS Dhoni birthday: Insane records that make him irreplaceable in Indian cricket
MS Dhoni is the only Team India skipper to win all three ICC Tournaments. The Ranchi cricketer won the T20 World (2007), ICC World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).
MS Dhoni holds the record for the highest score by a wicket-keeper batsman in ODI Cricket. He smashed unbeaten 183 runs against Sri Lanka in 2005
MS Dhoni batted at no 6 or no 7 positions while playing for India. He holds the record for most runs in that position with a total of 4164 runs in just 129 innings.
MS Dhoni is the first Indian skipper to score a double ton (224) against Australia in Tests . He achieved the feat at Chennai in 2003.
MS Dhoni holds the record of 195 stumpings in international cricket (123 ODIs, 38 Tests and 34 T20Is), the most by a wicketkeeper.
MS Dhoni holds joint record of 38 stumpings with India’s 1983 World Cup winner Syed Kirmani and third highest in Tests.
MS Dhoni holds the record of smashing six tons by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket.
MS Dhoni holds a record for the most consecutive innings (84) in T20I without a duck. H held the record from 2007 to 2019.
MS Dhoni has dismissed 444 batsmen in ODIs which is the most by an Indian wicketkeeper. The dismissals include 321 catches and 123 stumpings.
MS Dhoni is the only wicketkeeper to lead a team in 60 Tests matches and holds the record for most runs among wicketkeeper captains. He scored 3,454 runs as Test skipper.
