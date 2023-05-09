Anirban Sarkar
May 09 ,2023
MS Dhoni dominates the list of most-watched matches of IPL 2023
Image: IPL/BCCI
The opening match of the IPL 2023 saw a peak viewership of 5.6 crores on TV
Image: IPL/BCCI
The RCB vs CSK match also attracted a heavy crowd as the match attracted a peak crowd of 5.2 crores on TV
Image: IPL/BCCI
MS Dhoni's CSK played at Eden Gardens earlier and the match garnered a peak views of 5.1 crores on TV
Image: IPL/BCCI
The duel between Dhoni and KL Rahul was watched by 5 crore people during its peak on TV
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli's stupendous 82 not out against Mumbai Indians brought in a record crowd of 4.6 crores during the peak time on TV
Image: IPL/BCCI
During its peak time, 4.5 crore people watched the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on TV
IPL/BCCI
