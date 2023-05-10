Prateek Arya
May 10 ,2023
MS Dhoni honors Oscar winning team
Image: BCCI/IPL
Chennai Super Kings felicitated real-life heroes Bomman and Bellie, the elephant caregivers, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves in a special event.
Image: @ChennaiIPL/twitter
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni presented personalised CSK jerseys to the trio
Image: @ChennaiIPL/twitter
Ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, CSK will be conducting a special felicitation ceremony for the caregiving couple and the filmmaker.
Image: @ChennaiIPL/twitter
Mrs. Rupa Gurunath, Owner Chennai Super Kings, will hand over mementoes along with Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan.
Image: @ChennaiIPL/twitter
The IPL 2023 has so far proven to be successful for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni.
Image: BCCI/IPL
CSK has so far played 11 matches and have won 6 out of them. Losing 4 in the process and 1 match ending in no result.
Image: BCCI/IPL
