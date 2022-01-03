MS Dhoni's interesting bike collection

MS Dhoni owns the mighty Kawasaki Ninja H2, which runs on a 998 cc four-cylinder and has a price tag of more than INR 35 lakh rupees in India.
MS Dhoni owns the Confederate X132 Hellcat, runs on a massive 2.2-liter V-Twin that generates 132hp of power and 200Nm of torque. It is priced at around INR 47 lakhs in India.
MS Dhoni owns the vintage bike Norton Jubilee 250, which runs on a 250 cc engine.
MS Dhoni owns the Suzuki Shogun bike, which runs on a 2-stroke single-cylinder engine.
MS Dhoni also possesses some of the best superbikes and vintage bikes like Yamaha Thundercat, BSA Goldstar, Ducati 1098, and Harley Davidson Fat Boy among other bikes in his collection.
The iconic Indian bike, Rajdoot was the first bike of MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni also owns the Yamaha RD 350 in his bike collection.
