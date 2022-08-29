Nehal Gautam
Aug 29 ,2022
MTV VMAs 2022: A look at Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and other top winners
Image: AP
Billie Eilish bagged the Song of the Year award for her song 'Happier Than Ever.'
Image: Instagram/@billieeilish
Taylor Swift grabbed three awards under the categories namely Best Direction, Best Longform Video and Video of the Year.
Image: AP
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's Industry Baby managed to bag three awards at the ceremony.
Image: AP
After receiving numerous nods at the 2022 MTV VMAs, The Weeknd bagged an award in the Best R&B category for 'Out of Time.'
Image: AP
Dove Cameron emerged as the Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.
Image: AP
Harry Styles bagged the award for 'As It Was' under the category of Best Pop at MTV VMAs 2022.
Image: Instagram/@hshq
Find Out More