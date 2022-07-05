‘Mubarakan’ star Athiya Shetty’s adorable childhood photos
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Little Ahaan and Athiya Shetty pose for the camera with blissful smiles on their faces.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty wins fans' hearts with her cuteness as she shares her childhood photo.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty goes down memory lane and reveals a picture of her flaunting her cute look for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty shared a memorable family picture in which she can be seen with her parents and baby brother, Ahaan.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty and brother Ahaan Shetty cutely pose together for the camera in front of a cow.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty posted a picture that depicted her father Suniel Shetty giving a cute peek on her cheek.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty looks cute posing with her mother hugging her from behind.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty unveiled an adorable childhood picture of herself with her brother Ahaan.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty