Vishal Tiwari
Mar 27 ,2023
Mumbai Indians lift inaugural WPL trophy
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians lifted the inaugural Women's Premier League trophy on Sunday.
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the WPL 2023 final.
Image: BCCI
Earlier, Mumbai restricted Delhi to 131/9 in 20 overs following a collapse.
Image: BCCI
Issy Wong picked up three wickets in the powerplay to put Delhi in trouble.
Image: BCCI
Hayley Matthews picked up another three-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians.
Image: BCCI
Shikha Pandey was able to pull back things toward the backend of Delhi's innings.
Image: BCCI
MI lost two quick wickets before Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt stabled the innings.
Image: BCCI
After Harmanpreet's dismissal, Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 60 to finish the chase.
Image: BCCI
