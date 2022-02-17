Mumbai Indians' top buys at IPL Auction 2022
Ishan Kishan became the most-expensive buy at this year's auction as he was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 15.25 crore.
Tim David is Mumbai Indians' second most expensive buy at this year's auction. He was bought for Rs. 8.25 crore.
Jofra Archer is Mumbai Indians' third most expensive buy at this year's auction. He was bought for Rs. 8 crore.
South Africa's U-19 star Dewald Brevid was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 3 crore. He is one of the top buys for Mumbai.
Daniel Sams was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 2.6 crore. He is one of the top buys for Mumbai this year.
