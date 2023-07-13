Harsh Vardhan
Jul 13 ,2023
Must know facts about ISRO's Chandrayaan-3
Image: ISRO
ISRO is launching India's 3rd lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 to demonstrate its capability to safely land and explore the lunar surface.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission has three components-- the Lander Module, the Propulsion Module and a rover-- with a combined weight of 3,900 kg.
The 26-kg Pragyan rover has two payloads to analyse chemical and mineral composition of the lunar soil near the landing site at the Moon's South Pole.
The Lander Module has three payloads that will decode the dynamics of the Moon such as the plasma density, seismicity and thermal properties.
If all goes well, Chandrayaan-3 is likely to touchdown on the Moon on August 24, making India 4th nation to achieve this feat after the US, USSR and China.
Chandrayaan-3 is the follow-up of Chandrayaan-2 which launched on July 22 in 2019 but crashed on the Moon due to a software issue.
The mission is being launched aboard the LVM3 rocket which is India's heaviest operational launch vehicle.
The rocket is capable of carrying 8,000 kg to low-Earth orbit and was recently used to launch 36 satellites for UK-based communications firm OneWeb.
