'Mustard fields, organic vegetable to fruits': A look into MS Dhoni's rustic farm life
Image: Twitter
Ever since his retirement in August 2020, Dhoni has been pouring all his energy into farming and other hobbies apart from playing IPL once a year.
Image: Twitter
If reports are to be believed, Dhoni spends upwards of 6-7 hours managing his 43-acre farmhouse in Jharkhand's Sembo village.
Image: Twitter
The farmhouse is Dhoni's passion project and is being used to grow a variety of exotic and common vegetables and fruits.
Image: Twitter
Besides this, Dhoni also has a keen interest in animal husbandry as he has been breeding cows for a long time now.
Image: Twitter