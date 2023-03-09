Anjali Choudhury
Mar 09 ,2023
Muthuswamy, Calendar: 5 Iconic roles of Satish Kaushik
Image: @NeilNMukesh/Twitter
Satish Kaushik's role as Muthuswamy in the film Saajan Chale Sasural was quite memorable as he portrayed a South Indian musician.
Image: @rotash_boora/Instagram
The veteran actor has also played the comic role of an astrologer uncle in the film Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi.
Image: @rp077632/Instagram
Satish Kaushik rose to fame for his iconic role as Calendar in the movie Mr. India.
Image: @NeilNMukesh/Twitter
Satish Kaushik and Govinda's on-screen pair in the film Rajaji will end your day on a funny note.
Image: @rp077632/Instagram
The late Bollywood actor's role as Sharafat Ali in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan received lots of praise from fans for his comic timing.
Image: @rp077632/Instagram
