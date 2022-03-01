MWC 2022: Poco X4 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695 Soc launched; check specs and price
Image: Poco
The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD_ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Poco
The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor which is an octa-core chipset. The processor is accompanied with up to 8/256GB of storage.
Image: Poco
On the rear panel, the smartphone has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the device has a 16MP camera.
Image: Poco
Under the hood, the smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging over a Type-C port.
Image: Poco
Other features of the device include a dual speaker setup, Bluetooth v5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and MIUI 13.
Image: Poco
The Poco X4 pro 5G is priced at EUR 299, which roughly translates to Rs. 25,000 for the lower storage variant that comes with 6/128GB.
Image: Poco