MWC 2022: Realme, Honor, Poco and other brands launch their smartphones on Day 1
Image: Unsplash
Realme has announced the Realme GT 2 Pro, a flagship smartphone that is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel. It has not been launched internationally yet.
Image: Realme
Poco annoucned the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro smartphones. The Poco X4 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.
Image: Poco
Honor Magic 4 Pro has been annoucned at the MWC 2022. The back panel has a triple camera setup which is placed in a circle. The smartphone also supports 100W fast charging.
Image: Honor
TCL showcased its Fold n Roll smartphone at the MWC 2022. Although it is a design yet, the prototype is a 6.87-inch phone that rolls into a 10-inch tablet.
Image: TCL
OnePlus 10 Pro is about to be launched globally, albeit not launched in the MWC 2022. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a AMOLED display.
Image: OnePlus
Yet another smartphone that was not launched today was the Oppo X5 Pro, which is a flagship smartphone from the company that has been announced recently.
Image: Oppo