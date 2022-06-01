Nadal vs Djokovic: A look at nail-biting French Open QF duel in pictures
Image: Roland Garross/ Instagram
Rafael Nadal took his revenge for last year's defeat by knocking out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal. Nadal won the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
Image: Roland Garros/ Instagram
Rafael Nadal was defeated by Novak Djokovic last year in the semifinal stage. The win in the 2022 edition was sweet revenge for the Spaniard.
Image: Roland Garros/ Twitter
The loss to Rafael Nadal meant Novak Djokovic's quest to not only retain the title but also win his 21st Grand Slam title came to an end.
Image: AP
The quarterfinal loss to Rafael Nadal meant Novak Djokovic's 11-match win streak at Roland Garros came to an end.
Image: AP
Rafael Nadal now holds an 8-2 head-to-head record against Djokovic at Roland Garros and has also improved the overall record to 29-30.
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic is set to lose his World No 1 after exit and if Alexander Zverev wins the title, he will become the new World No 1. If Zverev doesn't, Daniil Medvedev will be the new World No 1.
Image: AP
Rafael Nadal also improved his win-loss record at the French Open to 110-3 after the quarterfinal win. The three losses came against Robin Soderling (2009) and Djokovic (2015, 2021)
Image: AP