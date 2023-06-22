Leechhvee Roy
Jun 22 ,2023
Nandan Nilekani donates ₹315 crore to IIT-Bombay
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay to mark 50 years of his association with the institute
Including a previous contribution of Rs 85 crore, Nilekani has donated a total of Rs 400 crore to IIT Bombay
The donation will help IIT Bombay kick-start its plans to raise $500 million over the next five years.
Nilekani's donation is a tribute to the institute and a commitment to its future students
The director of IIT Bombay believes Nilekani's contribution will significantly accelerate the institute's growth
IIT Bombay plans to establish world-class centers of excellence and a deep tech startup ecosystem
Nilekani's donation will inspire philanthropic contributions for research and development in Indian universities
