Nargis Dutt's death anniversary: Revisiting 'Mother India' star's adorable family pictures
Nargis Dutt is regarded as one of the most trailblazing female actors in the history of Indian cinema. The actor married actor Sunil Dutt in 1958 and had three children- Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt.
Bollywood's power couple looks amazing in this throwback still. Not to miss the innocent-looking Sanjay Dutt as he talks to his mom.
The Dutt clan is all smiles as they pose for a family picture. Nargis Dutt's daughters look adorable in matching outfits.
Sanjay Dutt often posts myriad throwback pictures of Nargis Dutt on his social media handle while penning long, heartfelt notes for his birth giver
The 'Mother India' star breathed her last just three days before Sanjay made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Rocky'.
In a tribute to her, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in the year 1982.
