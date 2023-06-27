Leechhvee Roy
Jun 27 ,2023
NASA's conversational AI to revolutionise space exploration
Unsplash & Pexels
NASA is developing a natural-language interface system to revolutionise space exploration and communication.
Unsplash & Pexels
The system aims to enable conversational interactions between astronauts and space vehicles.
Unsplash & Pexels
The goal is to implement this on the Lunar Gateway to enhance efficiency and support the Artemis mission.
Unsplash & Pexels
AI integration allows autonomous operation and problem-solving for space vehicles.
Unsplash & Pexels
AI and machine learning are crucial for managing systems during unoccupied periods.
Unsplash & Pexels
NASA aims to streamline astronaut interactions and ensure smooth operation using AI technology.
Unsplash & Pexels
Find Out More