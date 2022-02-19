NASA's Perseverance Rover completes one year on Mars: Best images clicked by Mars rover
Image: NASA
The Perseverance Mars rover clicked this picture of a hill in Mars' Jezero Crater called Santa Cruz. In the foreground, viewers can see the rocks called "Ch'al" which is one of the best images clicked by the Mars rover.
Image: NASA
This is an enhanced image of the Jexero Crater on Mars taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument. The flat-topped hill is also called "Kodiak" and is 1.4 miles from the rover.
Image: NASA
This image was released in October 2021 and showcases the robotic arm of NASA's Perseverance rover. In the background, one can see outlines structures used to train the artificial algorithm.
Image: NASA
This is one of the most famous selfies clicked by the Perseverance Rover. It is clicked using a wide-angle camera and shows the ground till the horizon where it meets the sky.
Image: NASA
This image was clicked by the rover recently and shows the area in front of the rover. It has been clicked using the Front Left Hazard Avoidance Camera A.
Image: NASA
This is an image of the helicopter which accompanies Perseverance Rover on Mars, called Ingenuity.
Image: NASA