Natalie Portman: 'Thor Love and Thunder' actor's book recommendations
'Vladimir' is written by Julia May Jonas and it follows the story of a married literature professor who becomes obsessed with an experimental writer.
Joy Harjo's 'Poet Warrior: A Memoir' highlights the significance of our ancestors and the inspiring ways art and justice can intertwine.
First published in 1962, the novel 'Cassandra at the Wedding' follows Cassandra, a queer Berkeley student who wants to sabotage her twin sister’s wedding.
Natalia Ginzburg’s 'Dry Heart' explores the journey of the narrator, who due to certain circumstances kills her husband.
Brittany Barnett’s memoir 'A Knock At Midnight' is a story of the author's unwavering dedication towards advancing justice within America’s legal system.
Rachel Cusk's 'Second Place' explores the delicate entanglement of desire and artistry.
Deborah Levy’s 'The Cost of Living' is all about gender, politics, grief and more.
Katie Kitamura’s novel 'Intimacies' follows the life of a woman who goes to work as an interpreter at the International Court in The Hague.
