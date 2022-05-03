Natasha Poonawala slays in a saree at Met Gala; Here's a look at some of her ethnic fits
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
At Met Gala, 2022, Natasha Poonawala wore a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
She wore a white coloured flowy gown paired with a thigh-length heavy black coloured embroidered jacket. Poonawala completed the attire with silver and golden coloured turban.
Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla
Natasha wore this beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga for the British Asian Trust. Her outfit of choice was a high-octane lehenga teamed up with a classic red blouse with elbow-length sleeves.
Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla
For her Diwali celebration, Natasha donned a black saree with golden embroidery and red tasselled detailing from the designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's collection.
Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla
Natasha made heads turn when she stepped out in a sea-green coloured saree paired with a heavy body-hugging jacket and a shrug made of the same fabric that had a long trail.
Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla
Natasha Poonawala donned a golden Anarkali by Sabyasachi that was paired with a velvet green-hued dupatta and a statement belt.
Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla
She once wore a traditional Anarkali by the designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The ivory-coloured chikankari Anarkali had a golden embellished border.
Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla