Anjali Choudhury
May 08 ,2023
Natasha Poonawalla is fashion royalty at King Charles coronation
Image: @natasha.poonawalla/Instagram
Natasha Poonawalla attended King Charles III and Quen Camilla's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
Image: @natasha.poonawalla/Instagram
Natasha donned a sheer nude saree draped over a nude shade-bodysuit with embellishments. Her ensemble had a long see-through trail.
Image: @natasha.poonawalla/Instagram
The bodycon fitting hugged Natasha Poonawalla's body and featured floral patterns, along with the Burberry logo.
Image: @natasha.poonawalla/Instagram
Natasha accessorised her ensemble with matching high heels, statement rings and diamond earrings.
Image: @natasha.poonawalla/Instagram
Natasha opted for a messy style hairdo, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, and smokey eye makeup to complete her look.
Image: @natasha.poonawalla/Instagram
