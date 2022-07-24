Vishal Tiwari
Jul 24 ,2022
Nation reacts as Neeraj Chopra wins India's maiden athletics World Championships silver
"Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.
"@Neeraj_chopra1 has added another laurel to his name! India is very proud of you!" former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote.
"Unstoppable in every sense of the word. Well done @Neeraj_chopra1! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand!" ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted.
"Congratulations to @neeraj_chopra1 on winning a silver medal at #WorldChampionships," former cricketer Amit Mishra said.
"Congratulations to Nation’s Pride @Neeraj_chopra1 on clinching silver medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship. More power to you," Shikhar Dhawan wrote.
"You know how legendary you are when your win is celebrated like a festival in India," Dinesh Karthik tweeted.
"Heartiest congratulations on a historic sporting accomplishment and winning silver medal in men's javelin throw at WAC," Prez Ram Nath Kovind said.
"Congratulations to our Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning🥈in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22," Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said.
