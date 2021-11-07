National Cancer Awareness Day: Sonali Bendre & other Bollywood celebs who beat cancer
Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and wrote a book about her journey, titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life.
Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and had her final chemotherapy session in January 2019.
Sonali Bendre revealed in 2018 that she had metastatic cancer and often speaks about the experience.
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer during the 2020 lockdown last year and took a sabbatical from work to undergo chemotherapy.
Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and often speaks about how she coped during her treatment.
Anurag Basu was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia, a type of cancer and was told he had only a 50% chance of survival in 2004.
