Nehal Gautam
Jul 09 ,2022
National Fashion Day: A look at Sonam, Ranveer & more popular actors' fashionable looks
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/@ranveersingh
Janhvi Kapoor looked classy in a set of colourful pants with a green crop-top.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Katrina Kaif gave major fashion goals as she donned a quirky blue top with denim jeans.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Ranveer Singh left his fans astonished as he wore a set of red pants with a blue jacket and a yellow bag.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Sonam Kapoor sported an eccentric outfit consisting of a full-sleeved blouse with loose pants and an oversized scarf tied to the waist.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Deepika Padukone left her fans amazed with her tangerine-coloured attire at Cannes 2022.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Nia Sharma unveiled her casual look and was seen sporting a white and yellow outfit with bold eye makeup.
Image: Instagram/@niasharma90
Alia Bhatt looked dapper as she donned a pair of white pants with a white blazer.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Malaika Arora dazzled in a full-sleeved classy dress and paired it with a set of yellow stilettos.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Find Out More