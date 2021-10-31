National Unity Day: Read Inspirational Quotes By Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Image: ANI/Twitter
“Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.”
Image: @OfficeOfRG
“One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution.”
Image: ANI/Twitter
“Ours is a non-violent war, it is Dharma Yuddha.”
Image: ANI
“Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."
Image: ANI
“The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board; she could be safely brought to port.”
Image: ANI
“A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice and the other we fight against our own weaknesses.”
Image: PTI
“There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.”
Image: PTI
“We have tried to overcome our weaknesses honestly and in a definite manner. The proof, if any proof is needed, is Hindu-Muslim unity.”
Image: PTI