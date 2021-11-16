Nations that will host an ICC Men's Event for the first time in 2024-31 cycle
Image: AP
In June 2024, the USA will co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time alongside West Indies.
Image: USA Cricket
In 2027, Namibia will co-host the Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Image: AP
Ireland & Scotland will co-host T20 World Cup with England in 2030
Image: AP
Ireland had however hosted a 1999 World Cup fixture in Clontarf along with several ICC qualifier tournaments.
Image: @cricketireland/Twitter