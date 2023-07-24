Bhagyasree Sengupta
Jul 24 ,2023
Nature's fury strikes again: Heavy rains kill dozens in Pakistan and Afghanistan
Torrential rains unleashed flash floods and landslides in Pakistan and Afghanistan killing dozens in both nations.
While the death toll reached 13 in Pakistan, at least 31 people died in Afghanistan after flash floods hit Kabul, the Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces.
Houses with low built quality were left in complete shambles as the flash floods destroyed hundreds of square miles of land in Maidan Wardak province.
A spokesperson from the Taliban stated that around 250 livestock perished in the floods in Afghanistan and 41 people are still missing.
Meanwhile, in Pakistan, flash floods have affected the country's metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad.
These natural calamities are adding fuel to the fire since both countries are struggling with historic economic crises.
