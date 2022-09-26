Aditi Rathi
Sep 26 ,2022
Navratri 2022: Devotees celebrate the festival with pomp and fervour across the country
Image: Unsplash
Vaishno Devi temple in Katra has been decorated with strings of lights on the festival of Navratri.
Image: Twitter/@ANI
Devotees flooded the Vaishno Devi temple on the first day of Navratri.
Image: Twitter/@udhampurOFCL
Navratri celebration began in full swing at the Kamakhya Devi Temple.
Image: Twitter/@ANI
Devotees offered prayers at the Mahankali Temple in Hyderabad.
Image: Twitter/@ANI
East Marredpally Skill Development Center for Women celebrated the festival by organising Dandiya Raas.
Image: Twitter/@KonthamDeepika
A Durga Pooja pandal in Kolkata was designed on a Vatican City theme ahead of Navratri.
Image: Twitter/@ANI
Find Out More