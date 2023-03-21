Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 21 ,2023
'Navroz Mubarak' from Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla
Image: krishna_mukerjee786/Instagram
Actor Krishna Mukherjee posted pictures with her husband Chirag Batliwalla.
Image: krishna_mukerjee786/Instagram
The newlyweds celebrated Navroz together, and Mukherjee captioned the post, "Navroz Mubarak".
Image: krishna_mukerjee786/Instagram
While she wore a green salwar suit with printed patterns along with red and white bangles, Chirag wore a red checkered shirt and a blue jeans.
Image: krishna_mukerjee786/Instagram
In one of the pictures, Chirag and Krishna look like the perfect pair as they gaze into each other's eyes.
Image: krishna_mukerjee786/Instagram
Krishna Mukherjee tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla on March 14, 2023.
Image: krishna_mukerjee786/Instagram
