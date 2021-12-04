Navy Day: From INS Vikrant to Arihant Submarine, take a glimpse at India's Warship Fleet
Image: PTI
The first aircraft carrier to be built in India, INS Vikrant is also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier. Vikrant was derived from the Sanskrit word Vikrānta that means “stepping beyond”, “courageous” or “bold.”
Image: PTI
INS Arihant (SSBN 80) is the lead ship of India’s Arihant class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. It was launched at the Indian Navy’s dockyard in Visakhapatnam in 2009.
Image: PTI
INS Vikramaditya is an Indian Carrier ship that has the strength to carry over 30 aircraft comprising an assortment of MiG 29K/Sea Harrier, Kamov 31, Kamov 28, Sea King, ALH-Dhruv and Chetak helicopters. It was Commission in 2013.
Image: Indian Navy
INS Chakra is Nuclear Power Ballistic Missile Submarines that was taken on lease from Russia. It was the second nuclear-powered attack submarine that India had taken on lease from Russia.
Commissioned in 1997, INS Delhi is the lead ship of her class of guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy which is designed and built-in India. It is one of the largest warships.
Image: Indian Navy
A Fiji-class cruiser, INS Mysore was commissioned in the Indian Navy in 1957. It is known for its outstanding contributions during the Western Fleet Operations. The word Mysore means ‘Always fearless.’
Image: Indian Navy
One of the Rajput class guided-missile destroyers, INS Rana is also known as Kashin-II class. These are the first ships in the Indian Navy to deploy the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems.
Image: Indian Navy