Anjali Negi
Jun 09 ,2023
Nayanthara is all smiles in new photos with twins
Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram
Nayanthara is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband Vignesh Shivan today (June 9).
Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram
To commemorate the occasion, Vignesh shared a set of pictures of Nayanthara with their twins on his Instagram handle.
Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram
The actress can be seen in all smiles with their twins in her arms.
Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram
Nayanthara is wearing a white sweater and denim jeans in photos.
Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram
Another one featured her with one of her kid in a Santa Claus costume.
Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram
