Kriti Nayyar
Jul 12 ,2022
Nayanthara: Take notes from the superstar to style statement jewellery pieces
Image: Instagram/ @nayanthara.online
Lady superstar Nayanthara has never ceased to charm audiences with her stunning traditional avatars. She opted for a gold jewellery set to amp up her outfit.
Image: Instagram/ @nayanthara.online
Nayanthara chose to wear layered neckpieces with earrings to complement her blue and yellow saree.
Image: Instagram/ @nayanthara.official._
The 'Netrikann' star looks straight out of a fairytale in this pink saree, accentuated with heavy neckpieces and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @nayanthara.online
The right amount of accessories can work wonders on plain outfits, and Nayanthara rightly proves so with this look.
Image: Instagram/ @nayanthara.online
The actor looks gorgeous in these silver, bohemian hoops, which perfectly go with the ensemble.
Image: Instagram/ @nayantharaa
Giving major bride goals in this glimpse, Nayanthara is seen decked up in intricate jewellery pieces till the waist.
Image: Instagram/ @nayanthara.official._
The newlywed exudes grace in this simple yet stunning traditional attire, which has been paired with a simple gold necklace.
Image: Instagram/ @nayan_thara_officiall
