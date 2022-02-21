NBA All-Star Game 2022: Ranveer Singh shares glimpse into 'greatest weekend' of his life
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh had the opportunity to interact with the Greek Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo and complimented him in the caption.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The 36-year-old actor met with popular American Basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. He described him as 'Big. Daddy. Diesel'.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
He also had the chance to interact with professional basketball player Isaiah Thomas and expressed his honour after meeting the player.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The 'Padmaavat' actor clicked a selfie with star player Jayson Tatum during the NBA All-Star Game event.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Calling him the 'Big Ticket', Singh met with popular player Kevin Garnett. The picture evidently showed his star-struck face upon meeting the star player.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh met up with veteran Hollywood actor Bill Murray and wrote, ''What do I even say about this man?''.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh