Prateek Arya

May 12 ,2023

NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Game 6 in pics
Image: AP
In Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Game 6, Nikola Jokic once again turned out to be the force to reckon with. Image: AP
Nuggets defeated Suns 125-100 and left Kevin Durant and others frustrated. Image: AP
The fans were loud in the first two quarters but in the later two, they were all silent since Nuggets had taken a hefty leady. Image: AP
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne scored 31 points but his effort went in vain. Image: AP
Before the match Deandre Ayton of Suns was given rest. He did not play Game 6 Image: AP
With the win Denver Nuggets have reached the NBA Western Conference final. They await the winner of Lakers vs Warriors. Image: AP
