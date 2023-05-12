Prateek Arya
May 12 ,2023
NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Game 6 in pics
Image: AP
In Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Game 6, Nikola Jokic once again turned out to be the force to reckon with.
Image: AP
Nuggets defeated Suns 125-100 and left Kevin Durant and others frustrated.
Image: AP
The fans were loud in the first two quarters but in the later two, they were all silent since Nuggets had taken a hefty leady.
Image: AP
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne scored 31 points but his effort went in vain.
Image: AP
Before the match Deandre Ayton of Suns was given rest. He did not play Game 6
Image: AP
With the win Denver Nuggets have reached the NBA Western Conference final. They await the winner of Lakers vs Warriors.
Image: AP
