NBA’s all-time scoring leaders on Christmas Day, as Lebron James surpasses Kobe Bryant
Russell Westbrook stands 7th in the list of all-time top scorers in NBA on the Christmas Day, with a total of 245 points to his credit.
Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stands sixth in the table with 272 points to his credit.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant finds himself in the fifth position in the list of all-time top scorers in NBA on the Christmas Day with 299 points to his credit.
Dwyane Wade stands third in the list with a total of 314 points to his credit.
Former NBA legend Oscar Robertson (on the left) finds himself in the 3rd position with a total of 377 points against his name.
Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant sits second in the list of all-time top scorers in NBA on the Christmas Day with 395 points to his credit.
LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant in the list of all-time top scorers in NBA on Christmas Day during the Lakers vs Nets, NBA 2021-22 match on Saturday with a total of 396 points against his name.
