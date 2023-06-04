Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jun 04 ,2023
Neena Gupta proves less is more
Neena Gupta/Instagram
Neena Gupta's sheer white saree makes for a perfect evening party.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
Take notes from Neena Gupta's airport look - a white co-ord set accessorised with golden bangles.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
Wear it like Neena Gupta - a white thigh-high slit dress paired with a brown belt is a perfect pick for a dinner date.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
Neena Gupta's floral print co-ord set paired with statement jewelry is a go-to ensemble.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
Yellow saree with a golden-green border worn by Neena Gupta can make it to your summer fashion closet.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
Go fusion like Neena Gupta - a bottle green saree paired with a vibrant pink blouse and statement jewellery.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
Red floral print kurta set worn by Neena Gupta is a must-have in your closet.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
Find Out More