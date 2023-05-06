Saksham nagar
May 06 ,2023
Neeraj Chopra defends Doha Diamond League title
Image: @WorldAthletics/Twitter
Indian star Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra once again made the country proud defending his Diamond League title.
Image: AP
Neeraj Chopra achieved a throw a distance of 88.67m and topped the list and once again defended his title for the second consecutive time in a row.
Image: @WorldAthletics/Twitter
Neeraj Chopra achieved the huge distance of 87.87m in his first attempt and put up a lot of pressure on his other opponents.
Image: @afiindia/Twitter
Before this Neeraj Chopra recorded a distance of 88.44m in the Switzerland Diamond League last year in September 2022 and won a gold.
Image: @WorldAthletics/Twitter
Neeraj Chopra is often known to have won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the track and field events when he recorded a throw of 87.58m.
Image: AP
Neeraj Chopra highest throw in the Javelin throw category has been 89.94mwhich he achieved in June 2022 in the Stockholm Diamond League.
Image: AP
