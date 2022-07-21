Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 21 ,2022
Neeraj Chopra: Ranking his 5 major rivals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships
Image: AP
The reigning world champion Anderson Peters is Neeraj Chopra's biggest rival in 2022. He recently won gold in the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 93.07m.
Image: AP
Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch is another major rival of Neeraj Chopra at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. He recently put up a 90.88m throw in May,
Image: @EuroAthletics/Twitter
Finland's Oliver Helander has the best throw of 89.83m which came during the 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games in June.
Image: @paavonurmigames/Twitter
Germany's Julian Webber finished second in the FBK Games 2022 at Hengelo, with a personal best of 89.54 meters.
Image: @WorldAthletics/Twitter
30-year-old German Javelin thrower Andreas Hoffman is another strong rival for Neeraj Chopra. He put up the best throw of 87.32m at the Austrian Open in June.
Image: @WorldAthletics/Twitter
Neeraj Chopra heads into the 2022 World Athletics Championships with his personal best throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League.
Image: AP
Chopra started his 2022 campaign with a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games, which earned him the gold medal.
Image: AP
Neeraj Chopra earned his first gold medal of the 2022 season with a throw of 86.69m at the Kourtane Games in June.
Image: AP
Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships is scheduled to begin at 5:35 AM IST on Friday.
Image: AP
Find Out More