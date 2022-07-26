Vidit Dhawan
Neeraj Chopra to Mary Kom, a look at India's star athletes who won't be a part of CWG 2022
Image: AP, PTI
India is set to suffer a massive blow in the upcoming Commonwealth Games as several star athletes will not take part.
Image: PTI
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's withdrawal is perhaps the biggest blow. The javelin thrower suffered an undisclosed injury.
Image: PTI
Saina Nehwal will not be taking part in the upcoming games after she decided to skip the selection trials earlier this year.
Image: PTI
MC Mary Kom's bid to compete at CWG 2022 ended in heartbreak as she was forced to withdraw midway from the selection trials due to a knee injury.
Image: PTI
Top Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor is ruled out of the upcoming Birmingham Games due to a groin injury.
Image: AP
Rani Rampal is left out of the Indian women's hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 squad after failing to regain full fitness after an injury.
Image: ANI
S Dhanalakshmi has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games after failing a dope test.
Image: Athletics Federation of India
Similarly, Kamalpreet Kaur has also been banned after testing positive for banned substances.
Image: AP
Aishwarya Babu is a third Indian star who is ruled out of the Birmingham Games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Image: Athletics Federation of India
Shikha Pandey, who was abruptly dropped from the Women's WC squad earlier this year, is not included in the CWG squad either.
Image: PTI
