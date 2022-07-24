Neeraj Chopra: Unmissable records by 'spear man' on way to World Championships silver
Neeraj Chopra made history on Sunday by clinching a silver medal at World Athletics Championship. The Indian athlete secured medal with a throw of 88.13 m.
Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete and second Indian athlete after Anju Bobby George to win a World Championship medal.
Neeraj Chopra not only won the medal for India at World Championships after 19 years but also became the first man from Asia achieve the feat.
Ahead of the World Championships Neeraj Chopra smashed his own national record with a throw of 89.94m in the recent Stockholm Diamond League.
Before Stockholm Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra had finished second at the Paavo Nurmi Games, with a personal best of 89.30 meters
Back in 2018 Neeraj Chopra achieved his first gold medal at Common Wealth Games and will be eager to replicate his success in Birmingham this year.
Neeraj Chopra 89 meter mark during Stockholm Diamond League and Paavo Nurmi Games was the first time he breached the mark consecutively.
Neeraj Chopra is the first track and field athlete from India to win Olympics gold. He achieved the feat at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
