Prachi Arya
Jul 08 ,2022
Neetu Kapoor's birthday: Take a trip down 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor's unseen pics with family
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This picture takes fans back into the days during one of actor Neetu Kapoors family trips where she is posing with young Ranbir.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This is another memorable picture of Neetu Kapoor with her two young children, Ranbir and Riddhima.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Birthday girl Neetu Kapoor can be seen posing with her late husband Rishi who seems to be carrying little Ranbir in his arms as they pose for a picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This is a perfect family portrait that shows the adorable couple Rishi and Neetu posing for a picture with their two young children, Ranbir and Riddhima.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
During their grownup days, Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen posing with their mother Neetu Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
This family picture which seems to be from a picnic, shows Neetu posing with son Ranbir, mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
Joining the cowboy clan was couple Neetu and Rishi who is seen posing in their matching hats with a young Ranbir along with them.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
One of the most beautiful pictures of Neetu Kapoor from the family album which shows her posing with kids, Ranbir and Riddhima.
IMAGE: Instagram/Neetu54
