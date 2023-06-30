Hardika Gupta
Jun 30 ,2023
Neha Dhupia celebrates Pride month with rainbow-themed photoshoot
Neha Dhupia recently shared photos from her rainbow-themed photoshoot.
In one of the photos, she sported a rainbow saree.
She styled her saree with a pink sleeveless blouse.
The actress accessorised her look with a silver choker and opted for a high braid.
In another set of images, she donned a white oversized T-Shirt teamed with blue denim. Her T-shirt featured LGBTQ related print.
She posed in front of a rainbow-coloured wall.
Here, she sported a golden skirt teamed with an oversized coat featuring heart prints. She completed her look with white boots.
In one of the photoshoots, she wore a rainbow-printed long skirt paired with a printed denim.
She opted for a dewy makeup look.
Captioning her photos, Neha wrote, "Love everywhere."
